India’s trade deficit with China at $46.7 bn in April-February: Nirmala Sitharaman tells Rajya Sabha

India’s trade deficit with China was recorded at USD 46.7 billion during the April-February period of the last fiscal, Parliament was informed today. Overall trade with China during the 11-month period decreased marginally by 0.87 per cent to USD 64.57 billion, Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Rajya Sabha. During this period, India’s exports to China grew by 8.69 per cent to USD 8.94 billion while imports from the neighbouring nation declined by 2.26 per cent to USD 55.63 billion, resulting in a shrinkage of 4.1 per cent in India’s trade deficit with China, she said in a written reply to a question.

She said both sides have signed a Five-Year Development Programme for Economic and Trade Cooperation in order to lay down a medium-term roadmap for promoting balanced and sustainable development of economic and trade relations. Replying to a separate question, she said after the launch of the ‘Startup India Action Plan’ in January 2016, 742 startups have been recognised by the ministry.

On another question on soap, she said technically uniform sphericity and particle size of microbeads create a ball- bearing effect in soaps, skin cream and lotions, enhancing a silky texture, spreadability, smoothness and roundness in the feel. “Regarding harmful effects, the issue is before the National Green Tribunal for adjudication which is being perused by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change,” she added.