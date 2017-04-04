India’s stand on bilateral talks with Pakistan remains unchanged: MEA reacts to Nikki Haley’s offer

US Permanent Representative to the UN, Nikki Haley told reporters that the Trump administration had been concerned about Indo-Pak relations and wanted to de-escalate any tension between the two countries. (Reuters)

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday reacted to Nikki Haley’s remarks regarding India-Pakistan relations and said that they expected the international community to enforce international mechanisms and mandates concerning terrorism emanating from Pakistan, which continued to be the single biggest threat to peace in the region. The MEA further said that the government’s stand for bilateral redressal of all India-Pakistan issues in an environment free of terror and violence hadn’t changed. Earlier in the day, it was reported that the US President Donald trump may himself get involved in the peace talks between India and Pakistan. US Permanent Representative to the UN, Nikki Haley told reporters that the Trump administration had been concerned about Indo-Pak relations and wanted to de-escalate any tension between the two countries. Earlier in 2016, Donald trump had offered to be a mediator between both the countries, but only if both of them wanted him to.

Also watch:

Haley is known to have been answering at a press conference when a reporter pointed out that India did not want any talks with Pakistan, while the latter wanted the involvement of the US or any other international forces to get both the countries to talk. Haley’s statements on Indo-Pak relations hold a lot of importance as she is the first high-level member of Donald Trump’s cabinet to speak on the matter.

Meanwhile, US has been interested in playing the mediator in the issues between India and Pakistan. In his 2008, election campaign, former US President Barack Obama had said that the United States of America should play the mediator in the Kashmir dispute, which was followed by strong opposition by India as he did not comply to his words after he became President.