India’s reaction to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s conviction ‘inflammatory’: Pakistan

Pakistan today termed as “inflammatory” India’s reaction to the conviction of Indian prisoner on death row Kulbhushan Jadhav, saying he was found guilty of “espionage and terrorism” after a “fair trial”. (Reuters)

Pakistan today termed as “inflammatory” India’s reaction to the conviction of Indian prisoner on death row Kulbhushan Jadhav, saying he was found guilty of “espionage and terrorism” after a “fair trial”. “His sentence is based on credible, specific evidence proving his involvement in espionage and terrorist activities in Pakistan, resulting in the loss of scores of precious lives of Pakistanis,” Foreign Office (FO) spokesman Nafees Zakaria said.

He said Jadhav was found guilty after a “fair trial according to the law of the land”. “Inflammatory statements emanating from India are against international norms and will only result in escalation of tension, serving no constructive purpose. India’s reaction should be seen in the backdrop of exposure of its state involvement in perpetrating subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan,” he said.

Zakaria said the reaction from India especially withholding the release of Pakistani prisoners who had completed their sentences was “disappointing”. Zakaria also attacked India for alleged violation of human rights in Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice of the situation. He said India was displaying “complete disregard” for the UN Charter and International Covenant and Conventions and challenging the international community.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Pakistan claims its security forces had arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. It also claimed that he was “a serving officer in the Indian Navy.” The Pakistan Army had also released a “confessional video” of Jadhav after his arrest. However, India denied Pakistan’s contention and maintained that Jadhav was kidnapped by the Pakistan authorities. India had acknowledged that Jadhav had served with the navy but denied that he has any connection with the government.

About possible meeting of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Astana in June, he said “there is nothing on the table yet as the summit is almost two months away.” “Nevertheless, we have consistently maintained that meaningful, result-oriented dialogue, sustainable and constructive engagement to address all outstanding issues, particularly Kashmir issue, is the only way forward. Hostility and escalation benefits none,” he said.

On the disappearance of a former Pakistani army officer from Lumbini in Nepal, he said, “In view of the revelations about the fake emails and website he was contacted from, we cannot rule out foul play by hostile agencies in his disappearance.” “The government of Pakistan has taken up the matter of his disappearance with the Nepal Government with the request to trace him. An FIR each has also been lodged both in Islamabad and in Nepal,” he said.