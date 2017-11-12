India’s pressure forced Pakistan to allow Kulbhusan Jadhav’s wife to meet him: Subhash Bhamre

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre today said Pakistan was forced to grant permission to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife to meet him because of India’s constant pressure through international forums. (Photo: PTI)

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre today said Pakistan was forced to grant permission to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife to meet him because of India’s constant pressure through international forums. Bhamre was in the city for inauguration of the bicentenary celebrations of the Pune Cantonment Board. “After the military court in Pakistan awarded death sentence to Jadhav, we went to the International Court of Justice, exposed Pakistan, managed to isolate Pakistan and got a stay on his death penalty,” Bhamre said on the sidelines of the function.

Pakistan was constantly denying permission to his family to meet him, but the pressure exerted by India through the international forum, forced them to grant a permission to his family to meet him, he added. “We will continue to exert pressure on Pakistan through the external affairs minister to cancel the death punishment and release him,” the minister said.

The Pakistani authorities had yesterday said they would allow Jadhav to meet his wife, months after India’s request to Islamabad to grant a visa to the former Navy officer’s mother on humanitarian grounds. On a query related to the construction of foot overbridge at Mumbai’s Elphinstone Road station, where 23 people had died following a stampede in September, he said the Army plans to construct the FoB by January 31.