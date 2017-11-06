India’s longest bridge, Bhupen Hazarika setu gets first signpost; six months after PM Modi inaugurated it

The 9.15-km bridge also connects the legendary singer’s birthplace Boleng – now in Arunachal Pradesh, with the rest of Assam. (IE)

The country’s longest bridge which was named after late singer Bhupen Hazarika has finally got the first signpost with its name on the sixth death anniversary of the legendary singer. Six months ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had formally announced that the country’s longest bridge – across the Brahmaputra connecting Dhola with Sadiya in upper Assam – was named after legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika, as per The Indian Express. Interestingly, the 9.15-km bridge also connects the legendary singer’s birthplace Boleng – now in Arunachal Pradesh, with the rest of Assam.

Two days ago, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the state officials to take steps so that the name is displayed on both ends of the bridge. CM Sonowal also announced that Hazarika’s residence in Kolkata will be transformed into a cultural centre. The house was sold few years before his death. “Our government has taken initiative for preserving Bhupenda’s historic house in Kolkata and decided to convert it into a cultural centre,” the chief minister has said, the report said.

Assam’s culture minister Naba Kumar Doley and media advisor Hrishikesh Goswami were sent for negotiations with the current owner. It was understood that the owner agreed to the proposal by the Assam government to hand over the property. The chief minister will himself visit Kolkata later this month to finalise the deal, as per IE sources.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has again reiterated its demand to honour Bhupen Hazarika with the Bharat Ratna – the country’s highest civilian award. AASU general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi said, “Conferring Bharat Ratna on a great singer, musician, artiste, litterateur and patriot like Bhupen Hazarika is long overdue. The Government of India should not delay any further in conferring the country’s highest award on Bhupen Hazarika.”