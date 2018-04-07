India’s interest lies in Nepal’s stability, growth, says President Ram Nath Kovind

President Kovind expressed confidence that under Oli’s leadership, Nepal would chart a new course of rapid socio-economic transformation for its people.

India is ready to expand cooperation as per “Nepal’s priorities” and its interest lies in the neighbouring country’s stability and economic growth, President Ram Nath Kovind said. Welcoming Oli in a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan, Kovind said he was happy to note that this was his first visit abroad after his appointment as the prime minister of Nepal. “The president said that India holds him in the highest regard for his leadership and contribution to advancing the cause of India-Nepal partnership,” a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Kovind expressed confidence that under Oli’s leadership, Nepal would chart a new course of rapid socio-economic transformation for its people. “India’s abiding interest is in the stability and economic prosperity of Nepal. We wish to take forward our relationship on the basis of goodwill, mutual trust and mutual benefit,”he said. The president said India valued its economic and development partnership with Nepal.

“India stands ready to expand cooperation with Nepal as per Nepal’s priorities. We believe that enhanced connectivity between our countries will boost our economic growth and benefit our citizens,” he said. He said no other countries in the world had the bonds of friendship and cooperation that existed between India and Nepal.

“We are bound together not only by a shared geography but by history, culture, civilisation and close people to people and familial ties. Regular exchanges of visits at the highest political level between the two countries demonstrate the priority that we attach to our special partnership,” he said.