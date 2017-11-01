India’s historic jump in ease of doing business due to reform push, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today credited India’s “histori c jump” in the ease of doing business rankings to the all-round and multi-sectoral reform push of ‘Team India’. (Image: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today credited India’s “histori c jump” in the ease of doing business rankings to the all-round and multi-sectoral reform push of ‘Team India’. An easier business environment is leading to historic opportunities for the country’s entrepreneurs, particularly MSME sector, and bringing more prosperity, he said. “It is a matter of great pride that India has leaped 30 ranks over its rank of 130 in the Doing Business Report, 2017. This is the highest leap seen on this list…India has improved its rank in six out of 10 indicators and has moved closer to international best practices,” he wrote in employment-oriented social networking service Linked in. He noted that India is the only South Asian country and BRICS nation to feature among most improved economies.

“This historic jump in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rankings is the outcome of all-round and multi-sectoral reform push of Team India. An easier business environment is leading to historic opportunities…,” he wrote. Over the last three years, India has seen a spirit of positive competition among states towards making business easier, he said. Modi said it has proved beneficial with various states holding investment summits and drawing top companies from India and the world to invest. Guided by the mantra of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ we are determined to further improve our rankings and scale greater economic growth, he wrote.