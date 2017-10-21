India’s first Ro-Ro ferry service is here: Take a look into PM Modi’s ‘dream’ project; watch video

Ro-Ro fery services in Gujarat will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Sunday. (Video grab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tomorrow launch India’s first roll on-roll off (Ro-Ro) ferry services in Gujarat. PM Modi had announced this himself while addressing a huge gathering of BJP workers in Gandhinagar October 16. Developed at a cost of around Rs 615-crore, the project has been executed by Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB). The ferry services will dramatically reduce travel time between Saurashtra region in Gujarat with the southern parts of the state. On Friday, PM Modi shared a video providing a glimpse into what he calls his “dream project.”

The Ro-Ro services between Ghogha in Bhavnagar district and Dahej in Bharuchwill will facilitate vehicular and passenger ferry services across the Gulf of Cambay. It will not only reduce the travel time between the two regions, Ro-Ro ferry services will also allow vehicles with passengers aboard.

The ferries can transport upto 70 heavy moving vehicles (HMVs) and around 100 light motor vehicles (LMVs) with 500 passengers on board. Moreover, services will also the reduce the travel distance of 360 kilometre to around 30 kilometre between Dahej and Ghogha; and the travel time of around 8 hours to around 1 hour.

Watch: A glimpse into Gujarat’s ambitious Ro-RO ferry services

Ghogha-Dahej Ferry Service will boost connectivity and infrastructure in Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/Hed5BoaT9V — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2017

At present, tt takes around 10-12 hours to travel from Ghogha in Saurashtra to Dahej in South Gujarat for trucks and buses at present. For cars, the travel time is around 6-8 hours.

Located in the east of Gulf of Cambay, Dahej is almost directly opposite to Ghogha that is on the west coast of the Gulf of Cambay. Both locations are significant as Ghogha is around 20 km from Bhavnagar, which is an important commercial centre of Gujarat, while Dahej is connected to industrial town Bharuch by rail link.

PM Modi will visit the poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday for the third time this month, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a number of projects in Bhavnagar and Vadodara districts.