India’s borders not safe because of Centre’s inconsistent policy: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today said the country’s borders were not safe because of “inconsistent policies” of the central government. China is being so audacious that its soldiers have entered Chamoli. The government “did not give a thought to the border states in the past three years”, he said. “The country’s borders are not safe because of inconsistent policies of the central government,” the former UP chief minister said. Yadav claimed that developmental works have come to a standstill under the Yogi Adityanath government and there was a risk to the law and order situation in the state. While BJP chief Amit Shah has lauded the state government, “it has no scheme to give jobs to the youth … developmental works have come to a standstill”, he said in a party release issued here.

“Corruption is rampant at every level … All sections of the society are dissatisfied and law and order is at risk … On what basis did Shah give a clean chit to the state government?” he asked.