India’s bid for world record begins, chefs preparing 800 kg khichdi at World Food India

India’s bid to popularise khichdi in international markets has begun with a group of coveted chefs, under the guidance of renowned Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor undertaking the mammoth task of preparing 800 kg of khichdi live at the World Food Event in New Delhi. For the purpose of this event, a giant kadhai or frying pan of 7-feet in diameter, with the capacity to hold 1,000 litres is being used. Few images of these chefs cooking khichdi were posted by World Food India on its Twitter handle. “With this line-up of coveted chefs, you know it’s going to be a record-breaker! 800kgs of #Kichadi in the making at #WorldFoodIndia!Visit us,” the tweet read.

The prepared khichdi will then be distributed to around 60,000 orphan children and guests who will be present at the event. The cooked dish along with the recipe will also be served to the Heads of Foreign Missions in India. As per an official statement by the government, Brand India Khichdi’s ingredients and the recipe will be popularised by Indian Foreign Missions throughout the world. The statement further added that the government will ensure that khichdi is available in restaurants and kitchens around the world.

“Khichdi is the wonder staple food of India and is considered the healthiest prepared food in India and it is being eaten across length and breadth of India by rich and poor,” Harsimrat Kaur Badal had told reporters at the curtain raiser event on Wednesday. She further added: Khichdi symbolises India’s great culture of unity in diversity at its best. Therefore, Khichdi has been selected the Brand India Food.”

The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. “India has jumped 30 ranks this year in the World Bank Doing Business rankings. India was ranked number 1 in the world in 2016 in greenfield investment. India is also rapidly progressing on the Global Innovation Index, Global Logistics Index and Global Competitiveness Index,” he said.