India’s anti-China missile Akash reports 30 pct failure; find out what CAG said

The Akash missile systems were supposed to be deployed on the China border at six designated sites between 2013 and 2015. (Source: PTI)

Amid the ongoing tension between India and China, the national auditor CAG in its report revealed that a 30 per cent failure rate was found in the surface-to-air missiles Akash during testing. The report added there is also an operational risk with these missiles. The report was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday and said the strategic missile system procured from the state-run Bharat Electronics Ltd was deficient in quality. These missiles were to be deployed at the China border but the latest report has made things tricky. Here is what the Comptroller and Auditor General said in his report:

1. The Akash missile systems were supposed to be deployed on the China border at six designated sites between 2013 and 2015. However, till date, none of these systems procured at a cost of Rs 3,619 crore has been installed due to delay in execution of civil works at the sites concerned.

2. Even though CAG didn’t mention the name of Akash missile in its report, PTI confirmed it citing sources. CAG said out of the 20 missiles used for the test, 6 failed. Out of 80 missiles received up to November 2014, 20 missiles were test fired during April-November 2014. Six of these missiles that is 30 per cent, failed the test,” the CAG said in the report.3. Since the failure rate was as high as 30 per cent, the CAG said that action needs to be taken to establish the reliability of factory acceptance test of the remaining missiles. The report said these missile systems fell short of the target and had lower than the required velocity.

4. Apart from this, there was also malfunctioning of critical units. “Two missiles had failed to take off because the booster nozzle had failed. These deficiencies posed an operational risk during hostilities,” the CAG said.

5. The induction of these strategic missiles was approved by the government after identifying the threat from China in the Northeast sector. These missile systems are likely to provide the necessary deterrence and counter the possible threat.