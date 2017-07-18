Indians amongst highest number of asylum seekers, says International Migration Outlook 2017; student community under scanner

Most of the Indian asylum seekers are students who apply for asylum in order to overstay their visa. (Reuters)

Indians are requesting asylum status in many countries according to the International Migration Outlook 2017 report on OECD members countries. As per the report, Indians and Chinese were the top asylum seekers in countries such as New Zealand and Latvia. According to the report, the top asylum seekers in New Zealand were from India (at 11%), China (at 9%), Fiji (8%) and Iraq (7%). The government of New Zealand has granted asylum to nearly 35% of the applicants. Not surprisingly, Indians are also the top asylum seekers in other countries such as Australia, Finland, Japan, Latvia, Slovak Republic, United Kingdom and the United States of America, as per the report.

Data sourced from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has revealed that Indians have sought asylum in more than 40 countries. Most of the Indian asylum seekers are students who apply for asylum in order to overstay their visa, people seeking low skill jobs and those trying to stay put in a high wage market.

Jonathan Chaloff, a policy analyst, International Migration Division at OECD has said that “Indian students apply for asylum as this gives them a chance of staying back till their application is processed”.

Gladston Xavier, who heads the department of social work at Loyola College says that applicants have to prove that they face a threat to life either because of religion, political belief, race and religion. Xavier who has worked with Sri Lankan refugees added that the Refugee Status Branch will turn down the request if a threat does not exist.