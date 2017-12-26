Indian troops cross over LoC, kill 3 Pakistani soldiers

In a major boost to counter-infiltration programme, Indian Army troops have crossed over the Line of Control and killed three Pakistani army soldiers.

In a major boost to counter-infiltration programme, Indian Army troops have crossed over the Line of Control and killed three Pakistani army soldiers. One Pakistan soldier was injured in the process, according to ANI report. It has been learnt that this was in retaliation to the four Indian Army personnel killed on Saturday​ in ceasefire violation by Pakistan, the report says. Earlier, it was reported that three Pakistani soldiers were killed yesterday and one was injured in cross-border shelling by Indian security forces along the Line of Control (LoC). “The shelling occurred at Rukh Chakri sector in Rawlakot and received a strong response from Pakistani forces,” the DawnNews reported, quoting Pakistani military’s media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). India had initiated the ‘unprovoked ceasefire violation’ that led to an exchange of fire between the two countries’ border forces, the ISPR alleged. The development came two days after the Pakistani troops killed an Indian Army Major and three jawans and injured another in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The truce between India and Pakistan along the International Border, Line of Control and the Actual Ground Position Line in Jammu and Kashmir came into force in November, 2003.

One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between the security forces and terrorists on Tuesday. The encounter, reportedly, began in Karnabal Samboora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district between the militants and the security forces on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Two more terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area. Jammu and Kashmir Police, 110 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 50 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) have been deployed at the site, where the encounter is underway.