Indian trains African countries in peacemaking

Keeping in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to African leaders and to the international community, the second specialised tri-lateral peacekeeping training for African Partners was inaugurated in New Delhi on Monday. The two-week United Nations Peacekeeping Course for African Partners (UNPCAP), by the ministry of external affairs (MEA), is aimed at building the capacity of the African troop contributing countries to the UN and to further ‘train the trainers’ from these countries.

The Indian Army has been tasked with training the delegates from 16 African countries, including Benin, Ghana, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Ethiopia.Terming the African countries as “neighbors across the Ocean”, Ruchi Ghanashyam, secretary (West), MEA, said at inaugural programme “India is committed to sharing its experience in UN peacekeeping activities with all those who wish to contribute to this cause. This is a commitment we made when Prime Minister Modi met African leaders during the third India-Africa Forum in New Delhi in October 2015. And it is one of the commitments we made to the international community, at the High-Level Peace Keeping Summit the same year in New York.”

According to her, “As a troop contributing country, the most practical of practical steps to meet the challenge of present-day UN peacekeeping is training. Our experience over the last half century teaches us that the critical component between “Mission success” and “Mission failure”, is almost always the quality of men and women who serve under the UN flag. Missions with well trained, well skilled UN peacekeepers, whether military, police or civilian, will always stand a much greater chance for success.” The Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping in India (CUNPK) commenced the first United Nations Peacekeeping Course for African Partners in 2016. The delegates are officers currently employed in their respective peacekeeping training centres in African peacekeeping training institutions. Defence ministries of Africa, from the Centre for UN Peacekeeping (CUNPK), New Delhi, and from the Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI) of the US have put together the second edition of this unique trilateral training programme.