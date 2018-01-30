Indian techie found dead in Texas

A 30-year-old Indian-origin software engineer was found dead in the US state of Texas, according to officials. (Reuters)

A 30-year-old Indian-origin software engineer was found dead in the US state of Texas, according to officials. Venkannagari Krishna Chaitanya, who moved to the US three years ago, was living as a paying guest in Arlington, a suburb of Dallas in Texas, sources at the Indian Consulate said. When Chaitanya did not came out of his room for a long time, his landlord broke in and found his body. Chaitanya was working in Cognizant Technologies on a Southeast Airlines project. The authorities in the US have informed Chaitanya’s family in Telangana about his death.

“We are in touch with the family in India and coordinating transportation of the mortal remains to India as soon as possible,” Houston Consulate General Anupam Ray’s office sources told PTI. The cause of Chaitanya’s death is “not known”, sources at the Houston Consulate said, adding that his body has been sent for postmortem.