Indian soldier Chandu Chavan who crossed over to Pakistan sentenced to three months imprisonment

Chandu Chavan by mistake had crossed the border hours after security forces conducted surgical strikes on terrorist bases across the LoC in September 2016. (AP)

Indian soldier Chandu Chavan, who crossed over to Pakistan during security forces surgical strike aross LoC in 2016 and was later handed over by the country in January this year, has been found guilty by the army court. As per PTI, the court has three months imrisonment for him. The report further said that even as the soldier has been sentenced to three months imprisonment by the army court, the quantum of punishment has still not been approved by appropriate authorities. The soldier, who has pleaded guilty, was tried by a General Court Martial. However, Chavan has the appeal against the sentence.

Posted with 37 Rashtriya Rifles, Chavan, by mistake had crossed the border hours after security forces conducted surgical strikes on terrorist bases across the LoC in September 2016, report added. He was handed over to India by Pakistan in January this year.

“The decision of the government of Pakistan to return the Indian soldier is based on humanitarian grounds and the commitment to ensure peace and tranquility at the LoC and the working boundary… Despite Indian belligerence, Pakistan believes in a peaceful neighbourhood and rejects all actions aimed at undermining regional peace and security,” said a statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry had said, according to PTI.

He hails from Borvihir village in Dhule district of Maharashtra. His grandmother had died of shock following reports of his capture by Pakistani troops, PTI added.