Indian shot in possible hate crime in US: List of attacks on Indians since Donald Trump took over

The latest string of potentially racially motivated attacks against Indians in the US has irked people’s anger and has led more people questioning the Indian government to take up the issue of security with the US. (Source: Reuters)

Is it a moment of fright and presentiment for Indians living in the United State of America? The latest string of potentially racially motivated attacks against Indians, which started with the killing of an Indian techie living in Kansas city, has irked people’s anger and has led more people questioning the Indian government to take up the issue of security with the US. The threat of racial violence and uncertainty over short-term visa for skilled workers are two big concerns for India in newly elected Trump’s regime. Ever since Donald Trump took the beacon as the 45th President of the US, many incidents of racial violence against Indian nationals living in US has come up. Here are some major violence cases that has heated up the debate over security of Indian nations residing the US.

Kansas Bar Shooting on February 27

It all started when two Indian engineers living in Kansas became the target of American Navy veteran after he opened fire on them at a bar in the city. One of the techie lost his life while the other was severly injured in the incident. When taken into custody, the accused Adam Purinton referred the two Indians as terrorists and yelled ‘get out of my country’ before opening fire on them. An American named Ian Grillot tried to snatch the gun away from Purinton and got injured while trying to save the Indians.

Kent shooting on March 4

A 39-year old Sikh man in Kent, Washington experienced a similar experience when he was asked to ‘go back to his own country’ and was later shot in arm by a six-foot-tall white man, wearing a mask covering the lower half of his face.

Red Robin racial attack on March 18

A 52-year old American Jeffrey Allen Burges was charged with hate crime for physically assaulting an Indian origing youngster Ankur Mehta at a restaurant. The incident took place at Red Robin restaurant two week after Trump won the elections. As per police, Burgess was sitting next to the NRI. Later he started yelling at him and then hit his head with his elbow yelling, “I don’t want you sitting next to me…you people.”

You might also want to see this:

Sikh-American racially abused on March 25

Rajpreet Heir, a Sikh-American girl who was travelling on a subway train to attend a birthday party was racially abused by white man. The man mistook her from Middle East and yelled, “go back to Lebanon, you don’t belong to this country.”

Indian national shot dead in Washington on March 31

Vikram Jaryal, a 26-year-old Indian national was shot dead in Washington. Vikram was working at a family friend’s gas station and had reached the US only 25 days back. As per reports, two miscreants entered the shop at 1.30 am and snatched cash from him and shot on his chest. This resulted in his death.