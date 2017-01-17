Indian security concerns cannot be jeopardised, Sri Lanka has understood that: SL ex-army chief Sarath Fonseka

Sri Lanka’s ex-Army chief Sarath Fonseka on Tuesday said, “Current relationship between India and Sri Lanka is very good and both the countries share excellent understanding.” (Source: ANI)

Sri Lanka’s ex-Army chief Sarath Fonseka on Tuesday said, “Current relationship between India and Sri Lanka is very good and both the countries share excellent understanding.” Fonseka, who is also country’s minister for Regional Development, while talking to ANI said that both respect each other and recognise sentiments and security issues compared to how it was previously. He also stated that the present government is making good relationship.

Both respect each other,recognise sentiments&security issues.Compared with how it was previously, present Govt making good r’ship:Fonseka — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

Further commenting upon the fishermen issues that keep arising between the neighbouring countries, Fonseka said, “We will have to look into the interests of the fishermen and both the sides will have to abide by rules.” When it comes to security issues obviously India is the regional power in this area (Indian Ocean), he added to his statement.

Indian security concerns and sentiments cannot be jeopardised, Fonseka said adding that Sri Lanka very well understands that and so, when Sri Lanka deals with other countries you have ensure that you don’t put India into embarrassing situation.

We will have to look into the interests of the fishermen, both sides will have to abide by rules: Sri Lanka’s ex-army chief Sarath Fonseka pic.twitter.com/zqTvjNNuxw — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

Addressing to other nations, the ex-Army chief said, “Rest powerful countries in world, when they want to move around in this area, must not forget that India is very concerned about security.”

When it comes to security issues obviously India is the regional power in this area (Indian Ocean):Sri Lanka’s ex-army chief Sarath Fonseka pic.twitter.com/6smALWmzlT — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

Commenting on Sri Lanka’s partnership with China, Fonseka said “Hambantota is a peculiar situation and our country has become indebted to China very badly over those projects.” As it became a national crisis for us and in order to get over with the problem the Sri Lankan government had no option other than coming to some deal with China, he added further.

You might also want to see this:

Further explaining the issue, he said that is why for Hambantota Industrial Zone, we came to some understanding. But at the same time we have done justice to India by offering the Trincomalee Harbour, he added.