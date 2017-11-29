Indian roads amongst the deadliest in world, but steepest decline ever in accident deaths recorded; check big numbers (Image Source IE)

Top News China behind Arunachal Pradesh river turning black? Here is truth behind shocking event

Deaths caused due to road accidents have declined sharply by as much as 5,000 during January to September in 2017 in comparison to the same period in previous year. According to data shared by state governments to the Supreme Court’s panel on road safety, this is also the steepest reduction in road deaths ever. As per data, Punjab has the maximum decline of road deaths with 14.4 per cent which is followed by West Bengal 13.7 per cent. In terms of numbers, Maharashtra has the highest fall of 807 deaths in fatalities during this period with Gujarat following at 775. As far as Delhi is considered fall in fatalities from 1,212 in 2016 to 1,093 in 2017.

For Delhi, if we compare it with 2010 then deaths caused in road accidents in that year was 2,153 whereas in 2016 it is 1,591. This is indeed a steep decline. According to Delhi Police, analysis of accidents to determine their causes, time and place of such mishaps and types of offending vehicles, and suitable deployment of night checking-cum-patrolling teams have contributed to the fall in the number of fatalities on the roads.

According to Delhi Police, the number of deaths due to road accidents has gone down from 2,153 in 2010 to 2,110 in 2011, 1,886 in 2012, 1,820 in 2013, 1,671 in 2014, 1,622 in 2015 and 1,591 last year.

Delhi Traffic Police has identified 176 accident-prone spots and suitable remedial measures have been initiated in coordination with road-owning agencies, the Delhi Police annual report said. It also said that strict action has been taken against drunken driving, goods vehicles plying during restricted hours on specified roads and heavy goods vehicles plying without protective devices.

Other measures that have contributed to reducing road accidents include identifying and rectifying engineering faults and taking corrective steps such as speed-calming measures, nose protection devices, iron grilles on central verges and signages marking accident-prone spots. Focussed prosecution with an emphasis on over-speeding, rash driving and action against commercial vehicles for violation of rules have helped to maintain better discipline on the roads, the report noted.

However, in a report released by the Union road transport and highways ministry, India witnessed 17 deaths and 55 road accidents every hour in 2016, one of the highest in the world.

The report compiled by the ministry’s Transport Research Wing said road accidents killed 150,785 people across India in 2016 — a 3.3% jump from 2015 when 146,000 road fatalities were reported — indicating Indian roads continue to be one of the deadliest in the world. The number of road accidents, however, declined from 501,000 lakh in 2015 to 480,652 lakh in 2016.