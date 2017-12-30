Indian Railways train status: 13 trains cancelled due to foggy Saturday morning in Delhi

At least 13 trains were cancelled, 36 delayed and two rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India. (PTI)

It was a cold and foggy morning here on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius, the season’s average, the weather office said. At least 13 trains were cancelled, 36 delayed and two rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 100 per cent and visibility stood at 400 metres. “The sky would remain clear in the day ahead,” an official of the India Meteorological Department said. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Friday’s minimum temperature recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 25.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average.