Indian Railways to soon flag off Antodaya Express for general passengers

Antodaya Express will be a fully unreserved service for general class passengers and run in the high density routes, a senior Railway Ministry official said. (Financial Express)

Catering to the growing requirement of general passengers, Railways will introduce Antodaya superfast trains, a special service with many facilities for unreserved category, in the high demand routes. Equipped with drinking water dispenser, mobile phone charging points and fire extinguishers among others, the modern LHB coaches will be pressed into service from the next month.

Provided with bio-toilets for zero discharge of effluents, Antodaya coaches will have toilet occupation indication lights provided at each end near the doorway with better visibility from compartments.

Besides there will be cushioned seats, LED lights in the coach with aluminium composite panels interior for asthetic look.

The official said the new Antodaya service was budget commitment. Earlier Humsafar Express, a fully 3AC service, also part of the budget announcement, was launched for Gorakhpur from here.

After Antodaya, Railways will launch Tejas Express, another special service in reserved class, which will be operational this year.