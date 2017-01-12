Indian Railways passengers may get to shop at WH Smith stores? UK retailer eyes entry into A1 stations

The Indian Railways carries around 22.3 million passengers every day across its network. (Reuters)

Passengers travelling on the Indian Railways’ network may soon be able to walk into WH Smith stores at the stations to buy items such newspapers, over-the-counter medicines and artifacts, among others, as the UK-based retail store operator has shown interest to participate in the relevant tender process. “The retail operator may be opening stores at least the A1 stations,” said a senior railway ministry official requesting not to be named.

In the railway parlance, non-suburban stations which gross more than R50 crore annually from passenger revenue are categorized as A1. The national transporter has 408 nations in the A1/A category.

WH Smith stores in India are operated by Travel News Services India (TNSI) and there are at least 80 operational stores across the country including Delhi, Cochin and Hyderabad airports apart from stations under the Delhi Metro, among others. An email sent to TNSI remained unanswered.

“The multipurpose stores will add to the convenience of passengers as they will not have to rush to different stalls to buy travel essentials,” said the official quoted above, adding it will be especially helpful for passengers at stations where trains halt for few minutes. The national carrier has already floated a draft multipurpose stall policy for comments and suggestions by stakeholders.

According to the draft, the number of such stalls will be decided by the divisional railway managers and retailers, individuals, self-help groups, registered sole proprietorship or partnership firms will be eligible for bidding for such stores.

“There will be local and large players as well who will participate beyond the A1 stations. The highest bidder will win and the entry barrier will be kept low to encourage participation,” added the railway official.

The tendering of multipurpose stalls at all stations will be done through normal tendering process till the time the Railway Board finalises e-tendering procedures. The operating licence will be offered for five years and the charges for each station will depend on factors including category of station, number of passengers originating, prevailing market rent and numbers of trains stopping, among others.

An announcement to open such stores at railway stations was made by the railway minister Suresh Prabhu in the budget of 2016-17.

According to Anil Talreja, partner with Deloitte India, multipurpose stalls are a tried and tested formula worldwide and has worked everywhere. “One good Indian example is the petrol pumps which have such outlets and have worked. Though these stalls will not increase the railway traffic but will definitely add to passenger convenience,” said Talreja.

Also, in line with the National Democratic Alliance government’s push towards a less-cash economy, these stores will have to deploy point-of-sale machines to accept credit and debit cards from passengers without charging any additional transaction cost for sale amount of at least R100 and amounts below that should be accepted through e-wallets, according to the draft policy.