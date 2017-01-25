Indian Railways: Number of train accidents have reduced

Mohammad Jamshed says that safety campaign and intensive inspections launched to avoid further accidents. (ANI)

A senior Railway official has today said that train accidents across the country have reduced by 15 to 20 percent. He also added that probed into.

Speaking to reporters, Mohammad Jamshed, who took over as new member traffic in the Railway board said that safety campaigns are being looked into to avoid any further tragedies and intensive inspections have also been launched. He also added that inputs of teams from Japan and Korea are being taken.

On Sunday night, at least 41 passengers are killed in Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derailed in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. More than 60 were also injured as the engine and nine coaches of the train derailed in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh with the railways suspecting foul play in the mishap.

In November last year, the Indore-Patna Express train derailed near Kanpur leading to the death of nearly 120 people and injuring 180 others. Fourteen coaches of the train had derailed at Pukhrayan in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, Bihar Police had claimed that Pakistan spy agency ISI might be behind the tragedy. Reportedly, the Police, in an official statement, has stated that the derailment had occurred due to IED blast goons might have been paid from foreign country to plant IED on the railway tracks.

During intense grilling by the police, one of the suspects had confessed that there was conspiracy by Pakistan, behind the derailment of the fourteen coaches of Indore-Patna Express near Pukhrayan in Kanpur.