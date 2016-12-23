Indian Railways joins forces with Maharashtra Government to fast-track 20 projects

Indian Railways will enter into a joint venture (JV) with Maharashtra Government to fast-track 20 rail projects in Mumbai and elsewhere in the state. (Source: PTI)

Indian Railways will enter into a joint venture (JV) with Maharashtra Government to fast-track 20 rail projects in Mumbai and elsewhere in the state in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here tomorrow.

The JV would undertake project development works to identify the basket of projects, prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR), get the requisite approvals and monitor and execute the projects, said Prabhat Sahai, Chairman and Managing Director of Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC).

Addressing a press conference alongwith General Managers of Central and Western Railways, Sahai said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stone of MUTP-3, consisting of new suburban corridors between Panvel and Karjat (28 km), Airoli and Kalwa (3 km) and quadrupling of Virar-Dahanu Road (63 km). Besides 47 new 12-car rakes would be brought for suburban network, and 22 new locations would be upgraded as trespass-proof.”

Government of Maharashtra and Railways would sign an MoU to carry out the work on three major projects — Bandra-Virar elevated corridor, Virar-Vasai-Panvel suburban corridor and CSTM-Panvel elevated corridor, Sahai said.

D K Sharma, the GM of Central Railway, said the Ministry of Railway, in collaboration with Government of Maharashtra would spend Rs 55,000 crore to upgrade the railway network in Mumbai metropolis.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had in the past discussed formation of JV.

“Till now, Railways used to carry out its projects on its own. But forming a JV to execute the project is the best way to execute projects, which is going to be very helpful in the regional development of the state,” said G C Agarwal, General Manager of Western Railway.