Indian Railways trains in Delhi cancelled as smog situation worsens; here is full list of cancelled trains

As dense smog continues to engulf the national capital and adjoining areas on Sunday as well, Indian Railways was forced to cancel a number of trains. (IE image)

As dense smog continues to engulf the national capital and adjoining areas on Sunday as well, Indian Railways was forced to cancel a number of trains. With deteriorating air quality and higher pollution levels, the situation is worsening for Delhi NCR – the exposure of the public to the toxic air affects immunity and the longer it lasts the more the chances of getting a serious ailment. The highest level of pollution was recorded at RK Puram and Punjabi Bagh at 999 AQI this Sunday morning. The maximum levels in the national capital and its nearby areas are hovering between 400-700, which is above the danger level. Though the situation was better on Saturday, the quality of air seems to have become severely polluted today. The minimum temperature dropped to 13 degrees Celsius. High humidity level at 98 percent contributed to the smog, a MeT department officialsaid.

People were seen wearing masks in the morning as it was tough for them to breathe in this condition. Meanwhile, the dense smog has affected train traffic even this morning. As per ANI, 34 trains have arrived late whereas 21 have been rescheduled and 8 cancelled. Flights too have been affected. Concerns about poor air quality and dense smog leading to low visibility led the United Airlines on Saturday temporarily suspending its flight originating from Newark to New Delhi for a few days as per ANI report.

As the deteriorating air quality takes a toll on Delhi air, trucks and heavy vehicles, except those carrying essential commodities, have been barred entry into the national capital in view of high levels of air pollution. Meanwhile, on Saturday, hours after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked the government not to exempt two-wheelers and vehicles driven by women from the odd-even scheme, the Delhi government announced it would not implement the measure from Monday, as per IE reports. On Thursday, the government had said it would implement the scheme for five days between November 13 and 17.