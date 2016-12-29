Indian Railways announce 10 per cent rebate in vacant train berths

The 10 per cent discount will be based on basic fare of last ticket sold in the train.

Worried over many unoccupied seats in Mail/Express trains, railways today announced 10 per cent rebate for vacant berths after finalisation of the reservation charts from January one. A passenger can avail 10 per cent rebate in basic fare for availing the vacant berths in all reserved categories including AC and Sleeper class after the finalisation of the chart, according to a railway notification.

The rebate will to be made effective from January 1, 2017 for six months. The 10 per cent discount will be based on basic fare of last ticket sold in the train.

However, all other charges like reservation and super fast will be levied accordingly.