Indian Port Rail Corporation to build Indore-Manmad rail corridor, says Nitin Gadkari

Indian Port Rail Corporation Ltd (IPRCL), which is executing projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore, will build Indore-Manmad rail corridor for shipments of containers to JNPT, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said today. IPRCL is a first-of-its-kind Joint Venture Company (JVC), between the Major Ports under the Ministry of Shipping, and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). “From Indore and Dewas 47,000 containers go to JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust). They go via Ahmedabad and Delhi. It takes eight days for containers to reach JNPT. We (IPRCL) are constructing a railway line between Indore and Manmad which can carry shipments in just 24 hours,” Shipping, Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari told reporters on the sidelines of India PPP Summit organised by FICCI. Indian Port Rail Corporation Ltd (IPRCL), which is executing projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore, will build Indore-Manmad rail corridor for shipments of containers to JNPT, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said today.

The project is aimed at cutting down Indore-Mumbai distance by 200 km and would offer a corridor for dispatching export containers from Indore region directly to JNPT. The minister said that 50 per cent of the about Rs 4,000 crore project would be funded by the Railways while the remaining will be offered by JNPT. “Earlier, Railway Minister has said that 50 per cent of the cost will be contributed by the states and the rest 50 per cent by the Railways. Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra had expressed their inability to do so. I said JNPT will provide 50 per cent and the rest 50 per cent will be provided by the Railways,” Gadkari said.

The discussions on the project are on and the land will be provided free of cost by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra governments, which will be converted into equity. State governments have also agreed to exempt taxes, he said. Likewise, the minister said that a Rs 1,000 crore rail line is being built to carry coal from Talcher to Paradip where Coal India plans to augment its output from the present 60 MT to 300 MT. Coal can easily be transported to Kandla and Mumbai from Paradip after the project,” he said.