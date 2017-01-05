Indian plant locking up 60,000 tonnes of CO2, to convert it to baking soda

The Tuticorin-based plant has installed a CO2 stripping chemical that will lock up to 60,000 tonnes of CO2 a year (Image for representation)

In what could be the first time across the globe, an Indian company has taken a lead to capture carbon dioxide emitted from coal-powered boilers and use it to make baking powder. In the process, the step will also help in saving the environment from global warming.

As per ‘The Guardian’ report, an industrial plant based in Tuticorin is testing this technology without subsidy, which has not been achieved without high costs. City’s Alkali Chemicals, which has also fixed a CO2 stripping chemical that will lock up nearly 60,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, is attracting global interest nowadays.

The plant is the first industrial scale example of successful carbon capture and utilisation (CCU), even as projects across the globe have concentrated on carbon capture and storage (CCS) at huge economic cost with no advantages.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Managing Director of the firm, Ramachandran Gopalan said he never thought of saving the planet, but needed a reliable stream of CO2, and this was the best way to get it. He further said that the plant now has ‘virtually zero emissions’ of CO2 in the air or water.

The method was invented by a company named Carbon clean, which says that their process is more efficient than the current CCS chemical amine, and also needs smaller equipment. This changes into significantly low build cost. The outcome result of the conversion is soda ash, a chemical that has its use in the production of detergents, paper products, glass etc.