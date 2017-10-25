Indian passport ranked 75, beats Pakistan, but put in shade by Kenya, even Zimbabwe on Passport power Index

This is for the first time an Asian country has bagged the highest place in the Passport Index. (IE)

Not all passports are equal when it comes to travelling and these days passports can even determine the wealth of citizens. So, keeping that in mind, which country’s passport demands the most attention? The Passport Index developed by global financial advisory firm Arton Capital has declared Singapore’s passport as the world’s most powerful passport with citizens permitted to travel visa-free to 159 countries. Singapore is followed by Scandinavian nation Sweden and European nation Germany.

This is for the first time an Asian country has bagged the highest place in the Passport Index. Earlier, Sweden and Germany occupied the top two positions but Singapore ranked highest after Paraguay decided to remove visa requirements for passport-holders of the island city-state.

However, Indian citizens have lesser reasons to celebrate even as the Indian passport has fared slightly better than its previous ranking compared to its international counterparts. According to Passport Index, Indian passport is currently positioned at 75, a slight increase from its earlier 78th ranking, and has shown poorer performance than African countries like Kenya (59), Namibia (67), Tunisia (63) and Zimbabwe (65).

Indian passport has the permit for visa-free travel to 51 countries much lower than Singapore or Sweden but has managed to rank higher than its immediate neighbours – Bhutan (76), Nepal (89) Bangladesh (90) and Pakistan (93).

How Passport Index works?

+ Passports of 193 countries and 6 territories are considered.

+ Analyzing Visa-Free Score (VFS) – includes visa-free (VS) and visa on arrival (VOA).

What is a Visa-Free Score (VFS)?

Visa-Free Score is the rank given by the Passport Index to a number of countries based on visa-free visits and visa on arrival. The higher the VFS score, the better global movement its passport bearer enjoys.

Top 10 highest ranked countries in Passport Index:

1. Singapore (159)

2. Germany (158)

3. Sweden, South Korea (157)

4. Denmark, Finland, Italy, France, Spain, Norway, Japan, United Kingdom (156)

5. Luxemburg, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Portugal (155)

6. Malaysia, Ireland, Canada, United States of America (154)

7. Austria, Greece, New Zealand (153)

8. Malta, Czech Republic, Iceland (152)

9. Hungary (150)

10. Slovenia, Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia (149).