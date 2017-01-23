Indian Oil Corporation airlifts auto fuel to Manipur to tackle blockade shortage

Indian Oil Corporation has airlifted 96,000 litres of diesel to Manipur to mitigate the impact of the fuel crisis triggered by the indefinite economic blockade by United Naga Council,(Reuters)

PSU major Indian Oil Corporation has airlifted 96,000 litres of diesel to Manipur to mitigate the impact of the fuel crisis triggered by the indefinite economic blockade by United Naga Council, which has been on for the past 84 days.

According to official sources today, 32,000 litres of high-speed diesel in two tankers were airlifted from Guwahati’s Borjhar Air Force station to Imphal in the first sortie last evening.

Two more sorties were conducted today and 64,000 litres airlifted to Manipur.

The Indian Air Force deployed one C17 cargo aircraft for the purpose on the request of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

“It will be deployed in future too based on need,” the sources said.

When contacted, IOC Executive Director Dipankar Ray confirmed the development.

“Indian Oil always rises to serve in such crisis situation to ease the plight of people. We are extremely grateful to the Indian Air Force for its help by providing the logistics,” he added.

Supply of essential commodities to Manipur has been severely hit since November 1 last year after the council declared indefinite economic blockade on NH2 (via Dimapur) and NH 37 (via Jiribam) — the two lifelines to the state.

During the first fortnight since the economic blockade, no petroleum supply could be sent to the state.

“Thereafter, IOC shifted the supply base for Manipur to Guwahati from Tinsukia and started sending fuel via Jiribam in convoys under heavy security of the police and paramilitary forces,” they said.

However, due to requirement of high-security protocol, the convoy movements had been seriously impaired.

In view of the crisis and to reduce peoples’ hardships, the oil ministry along with ministry of home affairs and ministry of defence decided to airlift fuel to the north-eastern state.