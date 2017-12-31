Indian NSA chief Ajit Doval met Pakistan counter part in Bangkok

On December 26 meeting between Ajit Doval and his Pakistani counterpart Lt General Nasir Khan Janjua (retd) took place at a ‘neutral venue’.

On December 26, just a day after retired Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife visited Islamabad for the ‘humanitarian’ meet, it was the National Security Advisors (NSAs) of India and Pakistan met. Amidst the controversies, the two met for talks in Thailand capital Bangkok. According to The Sunday Express, the December 26 meeting between Ajit Doval and his Pakistani counterpart Lt General Nasir Khan Janjua (retd) took place at a ‘neutral venue’. However, sources have told that neither the venue not the date of the meeting were linked to Jadhav’s meeting with his mother and wife. It was earlier this month when the decision of the two NSAs meet up took place, sources describing it as “pre-scheduled meeting”.

However, the official Indian sources have refused to comment on the subject. Other than the offices of NSA, sources have highlighted that top foreign ministries of the two countries were also in for the talks.

Not long ago, Janjua met with the former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his residence. Pakistani media reports suggested that the meeting included discussions on matters of national security, relations with Pakistan’s neighbouring countries and terrorism. The meeting is said to have lasted for five hours.

Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper cited a PML-N leader quoting Sharif as saying at the meeting that “There is a dire need to improve ties with the neighbouring countries.” It also added that the former prime minister said he always talked about friendly relations with Pakistan’s neighbours because, without them, problems being faced by the people of the region could not be solved. “War is no solution to any problem,” he said.

The Bangkok meeting was conducted in the wake of a sharp statement by the Pakistani NSA on India-Pakistan relations. It was on December 18 white addressing a national security seminar in Islamabad, Janjua said, “The stability of the South Asian region hangs in a delicate balance, and the possibility of nuclear war cannot be ruled out.” He also stated that special efforts are needed to maintain balance in South Asia, which is “a mistake away” from a major catastrophe.