  3. Indian Navy MiG-29K crashes on take off, pilot forced to eject; Goa airport shut down

Indian Navy MiG-29K crashes on take off, pilot forced to eject; Goa airport shut down

An Indian Navy MiG-29K aircraft, on Wednesday, suffered a horrific accident while taking off from the Goa airport. Reportedly, the plane got off from the runway track while taking off. The under-trainee pilot on-board had to save his life ejecting out of the plane. This incident caused Goa airport to be shut down due to […]

By: | New Delhi | Updated: January 3, 2018 1:45 PM
MiG-29 K fighter meets accident while taking off at the Goa airport
Top News

An Indian Navy MiG-29K aircraft, on Wednesday, suffered a horrific accident while taking off from the Goa airport. Reportedly, the plane got off from the runway track while taking off. The under-trainee pilot on-board had to save his life ejecting out of the plane. This incident caused Goa airport to be shut down due to the ongoing firefighting operations being carried out on the runway. The aircraft caught fire after crashing at the end of the runway.

The Mikoyan MiG-29K is a Russian all-weather carrier-based multirole fighter aircraft developed by the Mikoyan design bureau. Notably, in a 2016 report, India’s national auditor CAG criticized the aircraft due to defects in engines, airframes and fly-by-wire systems.

(More details are awaited on the incident)

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top