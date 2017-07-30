Indian Navy band to perform at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

The participation of the naval band is expected to strengthen ties between India and the United Kingdom (UK).( Representational Image : Reuters)

An Indian Navy band will participate in the prestigious Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in the UK next month, an event of military music performance undertaken by armed forces. The participation of the naval band is expected to strengthen ties between India and the United Kingdom (UK). The two countries have announced 2017 as the ‘India-UK Year of Culture’ to celebrate cultural ties and the 70th year of Indian independence. “The invitation to the Indian Navy band to participate and perform in this prestigious event scheduled from August 1 to 26 is indeed a matter of pride and befitting recognition of the professional prowess of the naval band,” the Navy said.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is the largest tattoo performed in the world in the sprawling stretch of the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade in Scotland. The band has been practicing for the last few months to further hone their skills for the event. The band comprises one officer and 65 musician sailors, the Navy said. The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo boasts of performances from over 50 bands, and nearly 8,500 visitors attending the daily performances. Nearly 2.5 lakh people are likely to attend the 26-day period this year. Besides India, bands from Australia, France, Germany and Japan are also expected to perform at the tattoo this year.