Indian naval ships pay goodwill visit to Sri Lanka

Two Indian naval ships are on a five-day goodwill visit to Sri Lanka to participate in a number of training exercises in a bid to share professional expertise and strengthen friendship. The ships’ crews will also take part in a series of friendly sports events and community service activities organised by the Sri Lanka Navy during their stay in the country, Daily Mirror reported. Indian Naval Ships Tir and Sujatha and the Indian Coast Guard ship Sarathi arrived at the Colombo port yesterday on a goodwill and training visit, the report said. The ships’ crews will also take part in a series of friendly sports events and community service activities organised by the Sri Lanka Navy during their stay here. The Commanding Officers of the visiting Indian ships Captain D J Revar, Commandant Pankaj Agrawal and Commander KB Singh called on Sri Lankan Navy’s Commander Western Naval Area Rear Admiral Niraja Attygalle at the Western Naval Command Headquarters. They held cordial discussions on matters of mutual interest and exchanged mementos to mark the occasion.

The Defence Advisor attached to the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka Captain Ashok Rao was also present on the occasion. The visit took place amidst an increase in military ties with Sri Lanka. Last month, vessels from the Sri Lankan Navy completed a set of military exercises in India. The Indian government also provided an Offshore Patrol Vessel to the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.