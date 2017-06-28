Indian Mujahideen operative came online as Islamic State recruiter, man deported to India tells sleuths

Indian agencies believe Mohammad Sajid was killed in 2015 while fighting in Syria. (File photo)

One of the two Islamic State (IS) recruiters behind online identity Yusuf-al-Hindi , could have been Mohammad Sajid alias Bada Sajid, an Indian Express report said. He hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district. Indian agencies believe he was killed in 2015 while fighting in Syria. This was indicated by IS sympathiser Amzad Khan to the interrogators, while identifying a photograph of Yusuf-al-Hindi. He was deported to India from Saudi Arabia in April.

Sajid was part of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) module before fleeing to Pakistan after a crackdown in 2008. From there he and Karnataka-born Shafi Armar went to Afghanistan and Syria. The US had recently designated Armar as a ‘global terrorist’ . As per the paper, investigating agencies believe that Sajid and Armar had radicalised several Indians online and used same same identity — Yusuf-al-Hindi. “It is possible that after Sajid’s death, Armar has been handling the account,” sources told Indian Express.

“In the beginning, Yusuf had set a photo taken from his back as his profile picture (on his Telegram account). By the end of December 2015, he changed it to one taken from the front.” Khan, a 37-year-old man from Rajasthan, has reportedly interrogators. He further tols the probing agencies of seeing the same person in a video posted on social media by the terrorist outfit in May last year, suppposedly showing those who went to Syria from Maharashtra.

“I came in contact with Yusuf in June-July, 2015 and wanted to go for hijra (migration)… There was Bhatkali written on his Telegram user ID… Yusuf informed me that he belonged to Bhatkal, Karnataka. Yusuf also informed that he along with his brothers migrated to Afghanistan and joined Taliban. After some time, they shifted to Iraq-Syria after they had some dispute with the Taliban. Yusuf informed that he was at Raqqa in Syria,” Khan told interrogators as per Indian express.