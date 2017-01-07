Indian mission plans UK-wide celebrations to mark Prakash Parv

The commemorative event included participants from the British Punjabi community and other representatives of the Indian diaspora.

India will organise a series of events across Britain to celebrate the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

Indian high commissioner to the UK, Y K Sinha, made the announcement last evening at a special musical Gurbani event at India House in London.

“This occasion provides us the perfect opportunity to introspect, and to work towards building a better, happier and more united world,” Sinha said.

This event followed the visit of Indian High Commission officers a day earlier to the historic Shepherd’s Bush Gurdwara Sahib in London, the oldest Gurudwara in Europe, to pay homage to Guru Gobind Singh – the 10th Sikh Guru.

Similar commemorative events will take place around the UK this year, backed by prominent British Sikh organisations.

Describing the occasion of Prakash Parv as a “very special anniversary”, British Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday hailed the “exceptional” contribution of British Sikhs in the UK’s economy, charity and armed forces. I