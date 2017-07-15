Indian medical student stabbed to death by compatriot in Bangladesh: Report

Ateef Sheikh died after being stabbed by Winson Maisnam Singh, 23, on the fourth floor flat of the six-storey building in Akbar Shah area last night, the police was quoted as saying by The Daily Star. (Image: Shutterstock)

A 25-year-old MBBS student from India was allegedly stabbed to death by his compatriot following an altercation between them at a flat in Bangladesh’s Chittagong city, police said today. Ateef Sheikh died after being stabbed by Winson Maisnam Singh, 23, on the fourth floor flat of the six-storey building in Akbar Shah area last night, the police was quoted as saying by The Daily Star. Sheikh, a final year student of the University of Science and Technology Chittagong, was rushed to USTC hospital and later to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, the report said. Singh was rescued by other roommates when he tried to hang himself.

Police suspect Singh stabbed Sheikh and then tried to hang himself. Other than the duo, two others, including a woman student of the same university, stayed in the building, according to the police. Another report in bdnews24 online said the four students hailed from Manipur. It said that Sheikh and Singh were drinking liquor before the incident. Police said there were several wounds from a sharp weapon on Sheikh’s body.