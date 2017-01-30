Indian Express Group begins regional language expansion with ieMalayalam.com in Kerala

In keeping up with this rapid growth, The Indian Express Digital today began its expansion into regional language portals with ieMalayalam.com operating out of Kerala.

Growing from 4.5 million unique visitors a month to 75 million unique visitors a month over the past 4 years, The Indian Express Digital has emerged one of India’s 3rd largest digital news players. In keeping up with this rapid growth, The Indian Express Digital today began its expansion into regional language portals with ieMalayalam.com operating out of Kerala.

ieMalayalam.com is a global quality news platform with an uncluttered design, custom font and content focused across all sections of the society. Armed with fresh, social media driven and deep content, the latest innovative portal from the Indian Express Digital is poised to disrupt and redefine regional-language journalism in our country.

Several aspects serve to distinguish ieMalayalam.com from its competitors in the region. In addition to its global standard content, the platform has adopted multiple unique and innovative formats such as video blogs and pictorial stories. These stories will be delivered through a clean user interface to allow for an uncluttered and smooth user experience.

ieMalayalam.com, to begin with, will be a completely ad-free platform. This, along with custom fonts and cleaner page design, gives the user a far superior experience than the other local news sites that have been in the market.

Speaking on the launch, Sandeep Amar, CEO, Indian Express Digital said, “We believe in delivering nothing but the best to our readers across the country. Malayalam is one of the most mature news markets in the country and we are all geared up to deliver the best for the Malayalam users by curating the best voices from across the state and abroad. We have made sure that it is the best product in the market, and user experience is better than any other digital player in Malayalam. We are also utilizing innovative storytelling formats, including a unique visual play, to enhance readability and drive engagement. With our all-around focus on a best-in-class user experience and high-quality journalism, we are confident of soon establishing ourselves as the leading Malayalam platform in the region.”

The Indian Express Group, one of the largest and most reputed publication houses in the country is the 2nd largest English newspaper website, 3rd largest digital news player, the largest source of entertainment news and the 2nd largest source of person technology news in the country. With the launch of ieMalayalam.com — Indian Express aims to take a leadership position in Kerala’s local language digital news market as well.

The launch of ieMalayalam comes a week after the launch of Techook.com — a tech review platform for the experienced gadget fans. Both these launches underline the Indian Express Group’s commitment to bringing world-class digital products to India. The Indian Express’ growing digital presence includes the news platform for millennial inUth.com, Maharashtra’s largest Marathi news platform Loksatta.com, Hindi news site jansatta.com, business news portal financialexpress.com and of course indianexpress.com.