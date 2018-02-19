Indian delegation meets Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Tokyo to bolster ties

The delegation, which arrived in Tokyo yesterday, will be in Japan till February 25 where it is scheduled to meet with various high-ranking officers, ambassadors and thought leaders of the country. (IE)

A group of Indian lawmakers today met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen maritime security cooperation, improving connectivity in the Indo-Pacific region between the two nations, an official statement said. The Indian delegation comprised leaders cutting across party lines, including Baijayant Panda (BJD), Bharatendra Singh (BJP), Vivek Tankha (Congress), P D Rai (Sikkim Democratic front) and Jaydev Galla (Telugu Desam Party), it said. These talks are significant in evolving relationship between our countries through enhancing maritime security cooperation, improving connectivity in the wider Indo-Pacific region, and strengthening cooperation with ASEAN,Panda, who is leading the delegation, was quoted as saying in a statement.

Last year, there were several ministerial-level visits between the two countries which included Japan Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko visiting India.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharam, who was then the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Commerce and Industry had visited Japan. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the then NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya had been on official visits to Japan in 2017.