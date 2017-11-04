Indian cricket team bids adieu to Ashish Nehra, covers his face with cake in after-match party; watch video

Veteran fast-bowler Ashish Nehra’s 18-year career came to end on Wednesday following the first T20 International match against New Zealand in Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla. Ironically, Feroz Shah Kotla was the stadium where Ashish Nehra played his first Ranji Trophy match. Though, Nehra failed to add to his wicket records, his contribution was hugely applauded by Indian Cricket for his immense contribution in the sport for nearly two decades, reports The Indian Express. Indian team Captain Virat Kohli hailed the left-arm seamer for his spirit and resilience which enabled him to remain firm despite receiving several injuries and undergoing numerous surgeries.
Reportedly, post-match there was a party involving all the teammates and close friends where everyone bid Ashish Nehra adieu who began his career in 1997. In the clip uploaded by the fans of Kohli and MS Dhoni, Ashish is shown completely smeared in cake while Nehra tries to feed some cake to Kohli. Let’s take a look at the tweets from Kohli and Dhoni fans:
The seamer received an honorary farewell lap from his teammates after India’s 53-run win over New Zealand that helped the national team take 1-0 lead over the rivals in a three-match T20 series. Nehra’s career came to a perfect end as he was given to bowl the last over where he had little to do as India was already in a firm position to win and was assured of winning the first T20 match. According to The Indian Express, Neha in the post-match speech said, “I must be one bowler who bowled the most number of last overs for India, but it was different sort of pressure and today was much more comfortable. Virat was on my case for the last 2-3 overs and I said I will bowl the last over.” Later, excited Nehra took part in several photoshoots with his friends, teammates and family members.