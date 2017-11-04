Indian cricket team bids adieu to Ashish Nehra, covers his face with cake in after-match party; watch video

Veteran fast-bowler Ashish Nehra’s 18-year career came to end on Wednesday following the first T20 International match against New Zealand in Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla.

Veteran fast-bowler Ashish Nehra’s 18-year career came to end on Wednesday following the first T20 International match against New Zealand in Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla. Ironically, Feroz Shah Kotla was the stadium where Ashish Nehra played his first Ranji Trophy match. Though, Nehra failed to add to his wicket records, his contribution was hugely applauded by Indian Cricket for his immense contribution in the sport for nearly two decades, reports The Indian Express. Indian team Captain Virat Kohli hailed the left-arm seamer for his spirit and resilience which enabled him to remain firm despite receiving several injuries and undergoing numerous surgeries.

Reportedly, post-match there was a party involving all the teammates and close friends where everyone bid Ashish Nehra adieu who began his career in 1997. In the clip uploaded by the fans of Kohli and MS Dhoni, Ashish is shown completely smeared in cake while Nehra tries to feed some cake to Kohli. Let’s take a look at the tweets from Kohli and Dhoni fans: