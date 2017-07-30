Indian Coast Guard ship intercepts MV Hennery; ship carrying heroin worth Rs 3,500 cr

The Indian Coast Guard on Sunday morning apprehended a MV Hennery carrying 1500 kg of heroin. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The Indian Coast Guard on Sunday morning apprehended a MV Hennery carrying 1500 kg of heroin, according to news agency ANI. As per the agency, the vessel was apprehended by the ICG ship near the Gujarat coast this morning. The merchant vessel was identified as Panama registered MV Hennery and according to a report by CNN News 18 was apprehended after a well coordinated three-day operation at the sea. The ICG has reportedly recovered 1500 kgs of heroin valued at about Rs 3500 Cr. The ship was brought to Porbandar this morning for further investigation. It is still not clear what this vessel was doing in Indian waters.

Earlier this month, the Indian Coast Guard had conducted a joint exercise with Bangladesh to increase synergy and coordination between the two forces at the regional headquarter (North-East) of Coast Guard in Kolkata, according to a PTI report. “The Bay of Bengal is a hot spot of maritime trade and ships of both countries are at risk. A strong search and rescue setup is the need of the hour,” Coast Guard regional commander (NE) IG Kuldip Singh Sheoran had said after inaugurating the exercise.

An ICG spokesperson had told the agency that the two-day exercise was conducted through simulation at the regional headquarter and was attended by senior officers of Coast Guards of both the countries. Commander Mohammad Radwan and Lt Commander Fariduzzaman from Bangladesh Coast Guard had taken part in the activity. “The iconic India-Bangla search and rescue operation in August 2016 where more than 300 lives were saved showcases the synergy and coordination of both the forces,” said Commander Radwan during the exercise.