Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Maharashtra’s Raigad district

An Indian Coast Guard helicopter has reportedly crashed in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. As per the initial report by the ANI, the helicopter crashed near Murud’s Nandgaon in the district. The reason behind this crash is still not clear. Earlier on January 13, a Pawan Hans helicopter that took off from the Mumbai coast crashed with seven people on board. Some of the people on board were employees of ONGC. The Coast Guard issued a statement about the same and stated, “One Pawanhans Helicopter of ONGC flying from Juhu in Mumbai to ODA Offshore Development Area lost at sea. The crew on board 5 besides 2 pilots. Large-scale Indian Coast Guard sear and rescue operation underway. Debris located by CG Ship and one body recovered.”

(To Be Updated)