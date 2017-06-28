Indian Army receives bullet proof helmets, check out features

Indian Army has received bullet proof helmets, a move that will safeguard lives of jawans on the border. The government has spent Rs 180 crore for around 1.6 lakh bullet proof helmets. (Representative image)

Indian Army has received bullet proof helmets, a move that will safeguard lives of jawans on the border. MKU limited, a Kanpur based company has manufactured these helmets, according to ET report. The government has spent Rs 180 crore for around 1.6 lakh bullet proof helmets. It has been learned that these helmets have the capability to endure the impact of 9 mm bulltes fired even from closer range. National Security Guard (NSG) commandos has got new ballistic helmets with glass visor that can save them from eye injuries through splinter or grenade blasts. The helmets that NSG got, of the top notch NIJ-III specifications that define the best bullet proof protection, weigh 2.6-kgs, according to PTI report. The bullet proof helmets were being made factories of MKU in Kanpur and Fatehpur districts of Uttar Pradesh, the report says. This comes months after Prime Minster’s Office (PMO) had asked the NITI Aayog to prepare a roadmap for incentivising manufacturing of light weight body armours within the country.

Features

These helmets will provide an cutting edge to our jawans in tackling the enemy.

1. The helmets are made of Kevlar. Notably, this material was used by Batman for his trademark suit and cape.

2. According to the report, the helmets can be upgraded to include communication, night-vision device and camera.

Though India is a major producer and exporter of body armour, its own security forces are many a time deprived of such equipment, particularly the light weight ones. The idea has been mooted apparently because the bullet proof vests and helmets in use currently by the Indian forces are very heavy, causing a lot of discomfort and leaving the personnel at a disadvantage during an encounter with heavily- armed terrorists. According to some reports, Indian firms export bulletproof vests and helmets that protect troops to over 230 forces in over 100 countries.

Apart from MKU, Tata Advanced Materials export body armour to armed forces around the world, as per PTI report. India exports bullet proof vests and helmets to British, German, Spanish and French armies, and police forces from Japan to the US.