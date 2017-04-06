Indian Army hero Chetan Cheeta’s wife Uma Singh hits out at Farooq Abdullah, asks ‘who are anti-nationals?’

Uma Singh, wife of Chetan Cheeta. (ANI)

Uma Singh, wife of Chetan Cheeta who won his battle for life after being shot at with nine bullets today attacked the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. In an interview with the media, Uma Singh questioned Farooq Abdullah and said, “If Mr.Farooq Abdullah says stone pelters are nationalists, then we need to ponder who are anti-nationals ?” She further talked about stone pelters who are disturbing the peace of the valley and said, “Stone pelters have been the biggest hurdle for our armed forces in securing the place (Kashmir).”

Indian Army’s hero Chetan Cheeta, a CRPF Commanding Officer of the 45th battalion suffered multiple bullet shots during the Bandipore terrorist encounter and was battling for life since then. He was airlifted from Srinagar and was brought to AIIMS Trauma Center in Delhi two months ago for further treatment. On April 5, 45-year-old Chetan Cheetah who suffered injuries on his head, his right eye, waist, upper limbs, hands, among other injuries was discharged from the hospital.

In the Bandipore encounter, three soldiers and one militant were killed in Kashmir along with six security personnel and a civilian who were injured in the gun battle that took place in the month of February.

You may also want to watch-

Farooq Abdullah on April 5 while addressing a rally welcomed the US to become the mediator between India and Pakistan in order to resolve the Kashmir issue. Earlier in the day, Abdullah had said that ‘stone-pelters’ are nationalists and J&K ‘netas’ compete to betray the brave. Before the by-polls in Kashmir, Abdullah had said that “I want to tell Modi Sahab that tourism is our life no doubt about that but a stone pelter has nothing to do with tourism.” He further added, “They (stone pelters) will risk starvation but will throw stones for the nation that’s what we need to understand.”