Indian Army has high reputation and all ranks must work towards strengthening it further: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Indian Army has a strong image and all ranks must work towards strengthening it: Army Gen Bipin Rawat (ANI)

Speaking at the Biannual Army Commanders’ Conference, Army Chief Bipin Rawat said that the Indian Army had a strong image and high reputation and all ranks must work towards strengthening it further. Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, who also spoke on the occasion said that the modernisation of defence equipment was an important requirement and the government was working towards it. Praising the Indian Army, the Defence Minister also said that whenever challenges multiplied and their nature changed, it had always outperformed itself.

Earlier yesterday, General Bipin Rawat had apprised the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval over the situation in Kashmir. This had come amidst the outrage over the viral video of the alleged human shield used by jawans in the region. According to PTI reports, General Rawat had informed Doval about the overall situation in the valley through a phone call at his residence. The video which allegedly showed a man tied to an army vehicle using a man as a shield against stone pelters during the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-polls has caused massive social media outroar triggering authorities to launch investigations.

Meanwhile, General Rawat had assured the Jammu and Kashmir CM of taking action against the army personnel who had a carried out the act. During his speech on the first day of the 3 day conference, the Defence Minister praised the army for standing up and tacking extremely difficult situations in the valley. He added that the modernization of weapons and other systems was the government’s top most priority. It must be noted that army commanders’ conference was a very important event in the planning and execution of various key decisions relating to the country’s security and strategic interests.

(With PTI inputs)