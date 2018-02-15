  3. Indian Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district

The Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by a group of militants along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior Army officer said today.

The Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by a group of militants along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior Army officer said today.” Suspicious movements by a group of four to five militants were noticed along LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch during the night,” the officer said. Alert troops engaged the suspected militants and fired on them, he said adding that the troops foiled their attempt to cross over the LoC. A search operation is under way in the area. Further details were awaited, he said.

The incident happened as the security forces battle increased attempts by terrorist groups to target them in Jammu and Kashmir. Last week, Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists targeted an Army camp in Sunjuwan in Jammu in which six soldiers and a civilian were killed. On Monday, two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force camp in Karan Nagar area in Srinagar. After a 32-hour gunbattle, security forces killed the attackers.

