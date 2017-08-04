Indian Army details leaked to foreign spies from Jhansi: UP Anti-Terrorism Squad

The UP ATS said it has received information that details about Indian Army were allegedly leaked to foreign spies from the office of SDM Sadar in Jhansi. (Reuters)

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) has said that details about Indian Army have been leaked to foreign spies from Jhansi. On Friday, the UP ATS said it has received information that details about Indian Army were allegedly leaked to foreign spies from the office of SDM Sadar in Jhansi, ANI reported.

After getting the information, ATS has launched a probe into the matter. According to the state ATS, officials at the office of SDM Sadar of Jhansi are being questioned in connection with the case. The probe is underway and officials have seized computers and pen drives of the office to get the details in this regard, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has taken all steps have been taken to check infiltration from across the border, according to Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley. PTI reported the union minister as saying that due to the heightened vigil of the security forces, many infiltration attempts have been foiled and infiltration has been down.

During the Question Hour in the Parliament on Friday, Jaitley said as many as 221 ceasefire violations along the International Border are guarded by both the Border Security Force and the Army, said the report.

However, there were several reports of attacks on security personnel on the border. On Thursday, at least two Army personnel were reportedly killed and one suffered an injury in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.