Indian Armed Forces Flag Day: Nation pays tribute to soldiers, airmen; Arun Jaitley salutes martyrs

Indian Armed Forces Flag Day: The country is today observing Armed Forces Flag Day. The Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 since 1949 to honour the soldiers, airmen and sailors of the country. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Tweeted saying, “Salute to martyrs and armed forces personnel.” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “I salute the courage, valour & sacrifice of our armed forces.” Earlier, the Indian cricket team led by captain Virat Kohli paid tribute to the Army by sporting the Armed Forces badges on the first day of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka. Indian players were seen wearing the badge. The badge was placed just below the white shirts’ crest, to commemorate the Armed Forces Week.

The University Grants Commission had directed all universities across the country to generate awareness about the sacrifices made by the armed forces. Universities have been asked to engage the youth in various programmes for this purpose. The Defence ministry had sent a communication to the UGC on the need to promote this event. “Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 to commemorate the supreme sacrifices made by our valiant Armed Forces personnel for protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country,” the UGC said in a letter to universities.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has contributed Rs 25,000 towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Purohit “contributed Rs 25,000 by Demand Draft towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund,” the Raj Bhavan said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Palaniswami appealed for “generous” public donations towards the Fund. Such generous donations would benefit kin of defence personnel killed in war, those injured in war and ex-service men suffering from various ailments, he said in a statement.

The people of the state had always done exceedingly well in donating towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, he added.