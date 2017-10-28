Indian among 28 killed as bus plunges into river in Nepal

The rescue teams have pulled out 28 dead bodies so far and the search was on for other missing passengers, according to The Kathmandu Post.

At least 28 people, including an Indian woman, were killed today after an overcrowded bus veered off a road and plunged into a river in central Nepal’s Dhading district, police said. The Kathmandu-bound bus from Rajbiraj fell into the Trishuli River while negotiating a turn at Ghatabesi, 70 km west of Kathmandu, around 5:00 am, said Superintendent of Police, Dhading, Dhruba Raj Raut. Security personnel, including those from the Nepal Army and Armed Police Force, rescued 16 injured passengers who had fallen into the river along the Prithvi Highway. The rescue teams have pulled out 28 dead bodies so far and the search was on for other missing passengers, according to The Kathmandu Post.

According to the police, most of the deceased were from Saptari district and 12 of them have been identified. One Indian, Mamata Devi Thakur, also died in the accident, the report said. All injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, but two of them who suffered serious injuries were rushed to Kathmandu for treatment, the police said. According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred because the driver failed to take the high speed bus under control at the turning point due to poorly visibility, the police said.

Altogether 52 passengers were travelling on the bus, police said. While the police prima facie blamed visibility for today’s accident, such mishaps are not uncommon in the Himalayan nation and occur mostly due to poor infrastructure and reckless driving.