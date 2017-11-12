Indian-American killed in hit-and-run case in United States

An 18-year-old Indian-American dental student was killed in the US in a hit-and-run case when the driver of a pick-up truck ran his vehicle over her after a minor collision, according to media reports. (Representative Image: Reuters)

An 18-year-old Indian-American dental student was killed in the US in a hit-and-run case when the driver of a pick-up truck ran his vehicle over her after a minor collision, according to media reports. Taranjit Parmar was on her way home when she got into a minor accident on Hempstead Turnpike near Gardiners Ave in Levittown on Thursday, New York Daily News reported. Parmar and the truck driver pulled over into the parking lot of a nearby gas station after colliding, police said. But when she got out to inspect the damage to her vehicle, the driver of the pickup truck took off — and ran over Parmar while speeding away, it added.

Parmar was on the phone with her mother when she was run over in the middle of rush-hour traffic, her father was quoted as saying by the report. “She had called my wife and said, ‘Hi, Mom,'” Parmar’s father, Ranjit Parmar said.

“Then she said ‘Oh, no, Stop!’ and the call got disconnected. There was no answer after that,” he added. Medics rushed Parmar to Nassau University Medical Center, where she died from massive head and chest injuries.

Parmar, who was studying to be a dentist at Adelphi University, was 10 minutes from her home when the tragedy occurred, the report added.